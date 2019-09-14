Congress orders US-Taliban negotiator to testify

close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
WASHINGTON: The US envoy charged with negotiating with the Taliban was ordered Thursday to testify by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, which complained it had been kept in the dark on the now called-off peace process. Representative Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued a subpoena to force Zalmay Khalilzad to appear on September 19. The legally-binding order came days after President Donald Trump said diplomacy with the Taliban was “dead” and offered the bombshell revelation that he had arranged but canceled talks with the Islamist militants at the Camp David presidential retreat. In the committee’s first subpoena since the Democrats won back Congress, Engel said the Trump administration had stalled for months on lawmakers’ requests to know more about the Taliban talks.

