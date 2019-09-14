News from Kashmir

Once again US President Donald Trump has offered to help Pakistan and India resolve the conflict over Kashmir. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, “I am willing to help them if they want. They know that. That [offer] is out there.” Trump also observed that he gets along well with both India and Pakistan. His comments came as Pakistan said that three of its civilians died in Indian gunfire from across the LoC. It is important to note that at least 4,000 people have been detained in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) since early August when authorities imposed a communications blackout and restricted freedom of movement in the region.

The curfew and communication blockade continues to take a heavy toll on the lives of all residents in Occupied Kashmir. They are facing a shortage of food, milk, life-saving drugs and other commodities. According to doctors at Soura Hospital, Srinagar, more than six patients die in the hospital on a daily basis specifically due to lockdown-generated issues.

Afia Ambreen

Rawalpindi