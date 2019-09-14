close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Karachi’s future

Newspost

 
September 14, 2019

It’s been years that Karachi has been suffering injustice and nobody is willing to own the city. The development and infrastructure of Karachi city has been deeply affected and slowed down due to political differences. Now Farrogh Naseem has hinted at the possibility of invocation of Article 149 (4) in Karachi.

If Article 149 is invoked then the citizens of Karachi will be very happy. The PPP has clearly shown that it has failed in developing the province of Sindh. I request the PM to decide the future of Karachi as it is one of the most important cities of Pakistan.

Hamza Abbas

Karachi

