Heathrow drones protest fails to take off

LONDON: A drone protest at Heathrow Airport failed to take off after some of the toys appeared to be prevented from working by what the climate change activists suspect were signal jammers.

Environmental protest group Heathrow Pause, a splinter group of the Extinction Rebellion movement but separate from it, had intended to fly the devices in the 5km exclusion zone around the transport hub in an attempt to disrupt flights.

The group claimed that of three attempted drone flights, at least one had flown “successfully”, although no departures from the airport had been affected. But in a video released by the group in the early hours of Friday morning, one activist can be seen attempting to get the small device to work and is heard to say: “They’re jamming the signal”.

Heathrow and police refused to comment on specific measures they may have taken to stop the protesters’ drones from working, but an expert said technology exists which can jam signals between operators and drones.

Richard Gill, chief executive of Drone Defence, told the PA news agency: “That technology is definitely available and can do exactly that.”

He added: “We’re not privy to what the Metropolitan Police have deployed at Heathrow,” but said authorities have updated their approach since drones disrupted flights at Gatwick Airport last Christmas. Heathrow Pause named two drone pilots who were arrested on Friday morning only as Marko and Steffen and said a man named Frank, who was filming the activists, was also detained.

Former Paralympian James Brown was also arrested at Terminal 2. He told PA there were up to 35 people willing to fly the devices throughout the day. Brown, who is partially sighted, did not actually fly a drone and said he held it above his head. So far, 11 people have been arrested, with Extinction Rebellion co-founder Roger Hallam also among the suspected would-be pilots. The activists being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a public nuisance within the perimeter of Heathrow Airport are aged between their 20s and their 60s.