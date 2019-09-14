US can use Pak bases in future Afghan plan: Biden

Ag AFP

HOUSTON: Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has said a future United States strategy in Afghanistan could depend on bases in Pakistan as he sought to tout his foreign policy credentials in the third Democratic debate ahead of the presidential elections next year.

“We can prevent the United States from being the victim of terror coming out of Afghanistan by providing airbases and insisting the Pakistani provide bases for us,” he was quoted as saying by the New York Post on Thursday.

Biden sought to go on the offensive in the third Democratic debate of the 2020 White House race, clashing with top rivals on the fraught issue of health care in America and brushing off attacks from lesser challengers.

Under pressure to appear in command — and dispel doubts over his stamina — the 76-year-old Biden pushed hard against liberals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in an almost three-hour showdown in Houston, Texas.

While the 10 Democrats seeking the party nomination found common ground in their determination to oust Donald Trump, and on the urgency of tackling climate change, their differences were on stark display when it came to health care reform — a stated priority for them all. It was the top-polling trio that shared the limelight, with Biden snatching the most speaking time of all, as lesser candidates fought for oxygen on stage.

Throughout the campaign Democrats have split between advocates of revolutionary upheaval and incremental change, and Thursday’s debate was no different. In a high-octane clash, the centrist Biden accused his fellow septuagenarians, senators Sanders and Warren, of pushing pipe dreams without a plan to fund them.

Warren, a rising star in the race, and Sanders, a liberal fixture from the 2016 campaign, each put up a spirited defence. Biden avoided embarrassing blunders in Houston and parried attacks from the likes of Sanders, who accused him of the “big mistake” of voting for the war in Iraq. Biden maintains a grip on pole position with 26.8 per cent support, despite a recent dip, according to a poll average compiled by RealClearPolitics.

Sanders, 78, is on 17.3 per cent support, narrowly ahead of the 70-year-old Warren at 16.8. Biden enjoys strong backing from African-American communities and from working-class whites who appreciate his blue-collar appeal and believe he is best able to beat Trump.