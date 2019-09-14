Juncker pessimistic about Irish border deal

BRUSSELS: European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has said he is not optimistic about finding alternatives to the Irish border provision that has become a main sticking point in the Brexit stalemate.

Deutschlandfunk radio said in a preview on Friday of an interview with Juncker being broadcast on Sunday that Juncker hopes for alternative proposals but says “time is getting short”. He stressed again that reopening the previously reached Brexit Withdrawal Agreement is not possible. Juncker is meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who insists that Britain must leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal. Deutschlandfunk reported Juncker said a disorderly no-deal Brexit would cause chaos and it would take years to put right. He added: “Anyone who loves his country, and I assume that there are still patriots in Britain, would not want to wish his country such a fate.”