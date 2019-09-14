Gill, Chaudary out in Punjab govt reshuffle

LAHORE: The Punjab government saw a major reshuffle on Friday as Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, stepped down while Awn Chaudhry, Buzdar’s special adviser, was fired and swiftly replaced.

According to Geo News, Gill reportedly resigned via a curt handwritten note addressed to Buzdar. He did not cite any reason behind his abrupt decision. A notification to this effect was also issued by the Punjab government, a copy of which is available with Geo News.

However, in a tweet, Gill earlier said he would be sharing “important news” with his 88,000 followers “very soon”.

In another major development, Buzdar fired special adviser Awn Chaudhry and appointed Asim Mehmood in his place. Later in the day, the Chief Minister departed for Saudi Arabia on an official visit.