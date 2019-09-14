Pakistan evolving on its journey to peace: Bajwa

By News Desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said Pakistan is going through an evolution process on its journey towards enduring peace and stability with a positive trajectory, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

He made the remarks while addressing students from various educational institutions of Balochistan on Friday. He appreciated the talented youth of Balochistan and urged the students to enable themselves to fetch forthcoming opportunities in different fields.

He said that youth of the country will have to keep on working in the right direction with national cohesion to achieve individual and collective excellence. He emphasised for a synergised approach from all segments of Pakistani society to confront future challenges.

He also visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta, and reviewed progress on projects being undertaken as part of the ‘Khushal Balochistan’ Program. Gen Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the Army and other law enforcement agencies for maintaining law and order in the province to facilitate the completion of projects.

Later, the Army chief, along with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, inaugurated the newly established NUST Campus in Quetta which Gen Bajwa had announced in January 2017. The university project was completed in a period of two years and eight months.

In the first batch, 550 students will complete bachelor degrees in civil engineering and computer science. The MS disciplines include water resource engineering management, tunnelling/mining engineering and computer and allied sciences programs. Capacity will also be enhanced.