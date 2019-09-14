Imran urges US, China, Russia to help resolve Kashmir issue

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the three major world powers — the United States, China and Russia — should join hands to help resolve several international issues, including the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

“The worst in this [Kashmir] case is unimaginable that the two nuclear armed countries getting into conflict. The only way is that US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping use their influence to settle the issue,” Khan told Russia Today’s Paula Slier in an interview telecast in full on Friday.

The Prime Minister said what New Delhi was doing in occupied Kashmir, was going to have consequences “way beyond” India and the Sub-continent. “This is now going to become a nuclear hotspot. If this becomes a flashpoint of conflict between Pakistan and India, the two nuclear armed countries will come face to face. This is why the world should now act,” he said.

He said Pakistan was opposed to India’s irrational madness, and called upon the international community to realise its responsibility. “No rational human being can talk of a nuclear war. No one wins that war,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the United Nations and the European countries, including Britain, France and Germany, needed to play their role in highlighting the humanitarian crisis of Kashmir following the unilateral step of abrogating the held valley’s special status.

“They have to understand that this problem could spiral out of control,” he said, adding Pakistan would use every forum, including the United Nations and the International Court of Justice to highlight the atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir. The only solution to the Kashmir issue, he said, was the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said the Modi government had taken an extremely wrong decision and it would not be able to suppress the explosive freedom movement in held Kashmir and would have to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

To a question about chances of improved ties between Islamabad and New Delhi, Khan said: “No one should expect that bilateral talks between Pakistan and India would give some results. As long as they (India) are putting curfew on eight million people in Kashmir, there is no question of talking to them at the moment,” he stressed.

On the US pullout from Afghanistan, he said it should not be made until there was a political settlement there. “The settlement has to be inclusive and planned. The US should not leave as the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics) did leaving behind chaos,” he said, adding Pakistan had facilitated the Afghan peace process by urging the Taliban to sit down and talk to the Americans.

On accusation of giving space to terror groups in Pakistan, he categorically stated that his government had taken steps and it would not allow any terror group. He pointed that India was using the Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister further said despite the UNSC resolutions, the plebiscite could not be held in occupied Kashmir. Khan said during the last 30 years, more or less 100,000 people had been killed by the Indian security forces in the held valley that had been turned into the most militarised zone in the world.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party government had not only violated the international human rights laws, including the Geneva Convention, but also India’s own constitution, as well as the ideology of Indian forefathers who had promised rights to the Kashmiri people.

He feared that the Indian government would carry out the genocide of Muslims in the territory as it was not allowing the media as well as the Indian opposition parties to enter the valley.

Regarding inaction by the international community, the Prime Minister said unfortunately, the markets, trade and material gains were more important than the human beings. He reiterated that India could launch another false flag operation in held Kashmir like the Pulwama incident to target Pakistan and divert the world’s attention from its barbarism.

To a question, the Prime Minister rubbished the Indian claim of Kashmir being an internal matter and questioned if it had been an internal matter, then why the UNSC had guaranteed the Kashmiri people the right to self-determination. He said India had always rejected the third party mediation like the one made by the US President Trump, terming it a bilateral issue. “But when Pakistan tried for bilateral talks, it (India) called it (Kashmir) an internal issue.”