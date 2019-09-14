Modi a ‘coward’ for oppressive IOK lockdown: PM

Ag APP

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to fight the Kashmiris’ case at the United Nations General Assembly and called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a “coward”, for the oppressive lockdown in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IOK) that continued for the 40th day.

Addressing a mammoth public gathering at the Khurshid Hassan Khurshid Stadium in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital, Muzaffarabad, on Friday, the Prime Minister vowed that “as an ambassador of Kashmir”, he would approach “each and every international forum” to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in IOK in the wake of the continuous curfew.

“Kashmir has become a human issue where men, women, elderly and even children are suffering at the hands of Indian occupation forces all the time,” he said. Khan said he wanted to give a “clear message” to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “only a coward could oppress the people [in] this way”.

He cautioned that India would “suffer immensely” by pursuing Hindu fascism as a state agenda against Muslims and other minorities. The Prime Minister said the Kashmir issue — if remained unaddressed — would impact the entire world negatively.

He warned that unending atrocities in the disputed were leading the Kashmiri youth towards radicalisation, for which he urged the international community to intervene and stop India from violence. “The Kashmiris are fighting the life of humiliation, abuse and disgrace at the hands of Indian security forces, and are justified in waging an indigenous struggle for freedom,” he said.

He said the resolution of the Kashmir dispute rested with the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions that granted the Kashmiris the right to choose their fate through a plebiscite. “Pakistan,” he said, “will accept the decision of Kashmiris and stand with them whatever their choice could be.”

The Prime Minister said due to his government’s efforts, the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and other human rights groups had taken up the Kashmir issue. Four US senators had also written a letter to President Donald Trump to take notice of the continuing curfew and human rights violations in the occupied territory, he added.

The participants of the gathering enthusiastically responded with rousing slogans in favour of their Kashmiri brethren on the other side of the LoC. When he spoke, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Prime Minister’s visit to the AJK capital showed the world a comparative picture of the situation on both sides of the LoC. “Could Narendra Modi address a huge public gathering in Srinagar just like Imran Khan has done in Muzaffarabad?” he asked and added the Indian government had done no good for the Kashmiri people.

He questioned under which law the Indian government arrested Kashmiris, suspended television, internet and mobile phone services in IOK and deployed around 900,000 troops there. Rubbishing the Indian claims of religious freedom, he said the Ashura processions and Imambargahs were attacked in IOK, Kashmiris were not allowed to even offer Eid and Friday prayers.

Qureshi said Imran Khan, being an ambassador of Kashmir, would convey the sentiments of Kashmiri people in his upcoming address to the UN General Assembly.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Kashmiris in IOK had been facing humiliation and atrocities at the hands of occupation forces for decades. He said the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India has lost its significance and announced that he would hold an international conference on Kashmir in near future. Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, PTI AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, and several celebrities from sports and the show business attended the event.