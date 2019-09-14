APCNGA to participate in LNG conference

Islamabad: A delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association is set to participate in world’s biggest Gas (LNG) conference and exhibition ‘Gastech 2019’ which is going to be held from September 17 to 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Senior leader of CNG sector Ghiyas Paracha will lead the delegation; eager to obtain private gas import and develop the private sector participation in gas sector of Pakistan to cater the demand of the country. Ghiyas Paracha was talking to media men on Friday. Several Pakistani companies are participating in this event including SNGPL, Mari Gas, OGDC and PPL.