close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

APCNGA to participate in LNG conference

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Islamabad: A delegation of All Pakistan CNG Association is set to participate in world’s biggest Gas (LNG) conference and exhibition ‘Gastech 2019’ which is going to be held from September 17 to 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Senior leader of CNG sector Ghiyas Paracha will lead the delegation; eager to obtain private gas import and develop the private sector participation in gas sector of Pakistan to cater the demand of the country. Ghiyas Paracha was talking to media men on Friday. Several Pakistani companies are participating in this event including SNGPL, Mari Gas, OGDC and PPL.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad