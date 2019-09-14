Japanese envoy meets NDMA chairman

Islamabad: Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, NDMA chairman has said that Japan’s resilience against disasters and its Disaster Management System was a role model for the rest of the world. He informed the visiting envoy that Pakistan has made a great progress and has established a robust Disaster Management Mechanism. He also appreciated the support extended by the Government of Japan in strengthening Pakistan resilience against disaster.

Japanese ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s progress in the Disaster Management Sector and offered Japanese Government support for future initiatives as well. He also visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) at NDMA. Member Operations NDMA briefed the visiting envoy on the Disaster Management Spectrum of Pakistan and its operations.