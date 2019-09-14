Developments in IOK reflect a gradual tearing into their roots, culture

Islamabad: Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR), a non-governmental organisation in special consultative status with United Nations has submitted a written statement under agenda item 9 during the 42 session of United Nations Human Rights Council in accordance with Economic and Social Council resolution 1996/31, says a press release.

It stated that the present government in New Delhi has made no secret of its Islamophobic sentiments, and several BJP politicians are on record for saying anti-Muslim comments, creating a toxic environment in which friction and tensions have festered among religious groups. Anti-Muslim and Islamophobic sentiments posed by the government are seeping across into Indian occupied Kashmir, and one can say that the new developments reflect just that.

It said New Delhi has revoked Article 370, which gave the people of Kashmir special status. The revocation of Article 370 reeks of Islamophobic designs, as it strips the people of Kashmir of their own identity. Kashmir is rich in culture, and has its own language and history, which Kashmiris have always been very proud of. It is important to remember that it is a Muslim majority state, which could potentially become a minority following the revocation of Article 370.

The Indian government has argued that recent developments in Indian occupied Kashmir will create opportunities and bring prosperity. However, the New Delhi’s past statements about the Kashmiri people, and recent actions, are proving to be otherwise. BJP leaders have often spoken about the people of Kashmir in a derogatory manner, seeing them as unruly people that need to be controlled, even if it means using excessive force.

It pointed out that there does not appear to be acceptance of the Kashmiri people as individuals with their own separate identity. The scrapping of Article 370 is a way to mould the people solely into an Indian identity, gradually tearing into their roots and culture. The present Indian government in New Delhi is right wing that seeks to push a Hindutva ideology. It is often forgotten that prior to becoming Prime Minister, Modi was denied a visa to the United States of America due to his links with the massacre of Muslims in the state of Gujrat.

It stated that now that Indian Held Kashmir has become a focal point, with the international community finally showing growing concern over the issue of Kashmir, it is vital that the UN keeps the pressure on the Indian government, and that India is held accountable for its aggressive behaviour in Indian Held Kashmir. One meeting over the matter is simply not enough, as this is a highly charged and complicated issue that cannot be left as it is. If the UN allows the situation to remain as it is, the consequences could prove to be dire.

The United Nations, it stated is a peaceful, mediating organisation, therefore it has limited options that it can carry out. But it must explore, use and exhaust all possible options when it comes to Indian Held Kashmir, before the situation gets further out of hand. Sooner or later, the curfew will be lifted and there is a real concern that the Kashmiri youth will clash with the army, resulting in bloodshed. Too many innocent lives have already been lost. The world cannot sit in silence and allow the people of Kashmir to become a spectacle.