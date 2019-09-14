Two cops suspended

Islamabad: The station house officers (SHOs) who fail to execute their basic duty of protecting lives and property of the people, would be removed from their offices, inspector general of police (IGP) Islamabad said while suspending two SHOs of Shalimar and Khanna police stations – Inspector Shabbir Tanoli and Inspector Sattar Shah – on their poor performance of keeping peace and combating crime in the areas, the police spokesman said.

Crime ratio of the jurisdiction of both the police stations was amplifying alarmingly during the tenure of the SHOs, the IGP Office said. The IGP took stringent action on a scary incident of armed dacoity when a gang of robbers hit three houses simultaneously at Street-51, F-11/3, falling in the jurisdiction Shalimar police station. The responsive episode created fear among the residents of F-11/3.

At the same, the IGP noticed boost in notable crime in jurisdiction of Khanna Police Station, the IG Office said and added that the IGP, taking action against the SHOs of Shalimar and Khanna police stations, suspended both of them and termed that they have failed to provide protection to the people of their concerned areas.