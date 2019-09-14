close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Minister takes oath

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath to Malik Asad Khokhar as a provincial minister here on Friday. The ceremony was also attended by provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nauman Langrial, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sardar Asif Nakai, Peer Saeedul Hassan and Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MPAs, chief secretary and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore