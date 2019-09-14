Minister takes oath

Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi administered oath to Malik Asad Khokhar as a provincial minister here on Friday. The ceremony was also attended by provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Nauman Langrial, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Sardar Asif Nakai, Peer Saeedul Hassan and Hafiz Ammar Yasir, MPAs, chief secretary and others.