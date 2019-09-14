close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Call to stop torture, custodial deaths

Lahore

LAHORE: Members of Lahore Left Front staged a protest demonstration against custodial deaths and torture in front of Lahore Press Club Friday. “Stop custodial death, torture must be punishable, make law to stop”, these slogans were inscribed on the banners carried by the members of Lahore Left Front during their protest. They were chanting slogans against Punjab police and demanded justice for Salahuddin and Amir Masih. They condemned the rising number of police torture cases in which several deaths in custody have been reported recently, including that of Salahuddin who had been arrested over an alleged ATM theft. They demanded the government pass Torture, Custodial Death & Custodial Rape (Prevention & Punishment) Act. They said legislation against ever increasing custodial torture is need of hour. They termed custodial torture violation of human rights.

