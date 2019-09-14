‘Best diplomatic efforts made for Kashmir liberation’

LAHORE: Speakers at a conference on Friday said that Pakistan is making successful diplomatic efforts and the people of Held Kashmir will soon be liberated from the clutches of India. They were addressing a national conference on Kashmir at Punjab University’s Institute of Education and Research (IER).

According to a press release, former Punjab Education Minister Mian Imran Masood, poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, analyst Orya Maqbool Jan, Captain (r) Khalid Shaheen Butt, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, Imran Masood said due to Pakistan’s efforts, the United Nations had held special meeting on Kashmir after 40 years and Modi had been challenged directly. He said Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris and had imposed curfew for more than 40 days. He said India was denying basic rights to more than eight million people of the area. He said recently, more than 500 Kashmiri women had been kidnapped by Indian forces and sent to unknown destinations.

He said Pakistan had strongly raised voice against Indian brutalities in the Held Valley. He said Pakistani nation had always expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people. He said every child in Kashmir was fighting for their rights.

Amjad Islam Amjad said the ideas of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had proved by the time. He said Pakistan must act wisely in the situation. Orya Maqbool Jan said that Indian-Held Kashmir would be freed from India soon as they were receiving help from Allah. Capt (r) Khalid Shaheen Butt said Pakistan Army was the number one army in the world. He said some western countries were aiding India to weaken Pakistan. Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar said the sacrifices of Kashmiris would be fruitful soon.