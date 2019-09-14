close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Two men commit suicide

Lahore

LAHORE: Two people committed suicide in different parts of the City on Friday.

A 25-year-old man, Haroon, committed suicide by taking poisonous pills at Nawab Town. In another incident, a 35-year-old man, Mobeen, expired in a local hospital a few hours after he took some poisonous substance in the Hanjarwal area.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, addressed a police darbar at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines here on Friday. He praisedthe officers and officials for providing extraordinary security to the citizens and maintaining law and order during processions and majalis Ashura-e-Muharramul Haram. He advised the police officers and officials to win the hearts of citizens with their good behaviour, positive attitude and best performance. He said that old and obsolete means of investigation should be replaced with new scientific investigation.

