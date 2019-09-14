Housing scheme victims get possession letters

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Friday handed over possession letters among 472 affectees of Khayaban-i-Amin Housing Society.

As per details, M/s Sahir Associates Pvt Ltd had launched a housing project namely Khayaban-i-Amin in 2005 and started booking for houses, apartments and plots from 2007 onwards by luring the general public to buy at low rates.

The society administration promised to deliver booked plots within two years duration but failed to do so. After receiving multiple complaints against the housing society, NAB Lahore took cognizance and got arrested one of the owners accused Allah Ditta Heera whereas, other co-accused Sahir Rasheed took pre-arrest bail.

At the time, both accused are on conditional bail acquired for the purpose to accommodate and adjust the issues and matters as promised with affectees of the society within the deadline being drawn by NAB Lahore.