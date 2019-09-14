Roadmap to help control population, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate family planning roadmap.

Presiding over a meeting of primary & secondary healthcare, she said population could be controlled 100 percent by implementing family planning roadmap. Provincial Secretary Capt (r) Usman, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, and other stakeholders attended the meeting. Capt (r) Usman also gave a detailed briefing regarding awareness campaign on family planning.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said education and awareness campaign could play a vital role in family planning in rural areas. She said measures were being taken by health department with cooperation of Population Welfare Department for family planning throughout the province. She stressed on lady health workers to play their due role in family planning.

MBBS, BDS seats: Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Momin Agha has said the number of MBBS and BDS seats in the public sector institutions would not be decreased and the admission on all seats would be made on open merit.

According to a handout, he stated this while chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review the matters regarding MBBS and BDS admissions to the public sector institutions. Momin Agha said no compromise would be made on the quality of education in all medical universities and colleges.

The meeting was attended by Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, King Edward Medical University VC Professor Dr Javed Masood Gondal, University of Health Sciences VC Prof Dr Javed Akram, Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Chairman Dr Mateen were also present.

inspected: Punjab Chief Minister’s Adviser on Heath Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi visited Mian Mir Hospital, Lahore, to inquire after the patients. According to a handout, Muhammad Hanif Pitafi inspected the treatment facilities being provided in the hospital.

He visited the dengue, emergency and other wards. Medical Superintendent Dr Tahir Khalil informed the health adviser about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital. The adviser asked the patients regarding the behaviour of doctors and paramedical staff. He said efforts were being made by the government for ensuring quality treatment facilities to the patients.