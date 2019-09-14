Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over norteast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for the next two to three days.

The officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.