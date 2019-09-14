close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

NAB reply sought in Khawaja brothers’ case

Lahore

 
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday adjourned hearing of Paragon City reference against former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique until September 17.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan conducted the reference proceedings wherein the Khawaja brothers were produced on expiry of their judicial remand term. At the outset of the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted a reply to an application, filed by Khawaja Salman Rafique challenging its jurisdiction.

However, a counsel on behalf of Khawaja Saad Rafique filed an application seeking directions to set aside the indictment, saying that all allegations levelled against his client were baseless. Subsequently, the court issued notices to the Bureau on the application and sought reply while adjourning the proceedings for September 17.

