Dengue larva found in three buildings

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Ms Saleha Saeed paid a visit to Hussain Chowk on Friday morning to check the performance of dengue workers deputed there for outdoor and indoor surveillance, and took strict action after dengue larva was found in an under-construction plaza.

She immediately ordered thorough sweeping of the entire under construction portion of the plaza where dengue larva was found. She also ordered the Gulberg deputy district officer to register case against the owner of the plaza and forthwith seal the premises.

Similarly, she also paid visit to the dengue ward at Services Hospital where she checked the facilities being provided to the patients. She instructed all the assistant commissioners and health DDOs to visit all the areas to ensure full coverage of the areas with regard to the anti-dengue activities. Moreover, dengue teams also conducted surveillance in a theatre and hotel in regard with dengue and registered cases against their owners after dengue larvae were found there.

transferred: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) managing director transferred three managers on Friday.

Manager Shakeel Wahid Chaudhry has been sent at the disposal of GM Operations from GM HR and Admin for his posting as senior manager enforcement. Manager Anis Ahmed Janjua, who was working as manager admin under GM HR and Admin, has been transferred and sent at the disposal of GM Operations for his posting. Muhammad Muneedur Rehman who was working in Operations Department has been posted as manager admin.