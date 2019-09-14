CPEC progress review meeting: Nepra to resolve pending tariff issues of CPEC projects soon

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday assured the progress review meeting of CPEC projects that all pending tariff issues including Port Qasim and Gwadar 300MW coal project will be resolved soon. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Mukhdum Khusro Bakhtyar while chairing the meeting said CPEC is a project of great significance for Pakistan, which will be a harbinger of development and prosperity for the country and the region.

Power Division secretary informed that the synchronised demand-supply study of CPEC energy projects will be firmed up by October 2019. Various projects of CPEC were discussed in detail one by one during the meeting.

The minister said that Kohala Hydro Power Project is an important and expressed gratitude to the government of China and Three Gorges for extending cooperation in this regard. It was decided that process for establishing appellate tribunal will be expedited to resolve future tariff issues of energy projects.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, on this occasion, said that CPEC is heading in the right direction and added that CPEC is quite different from other Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) as this flagship project manifests the longstanding friendship between the two friendly countries and will bring prosperity and progress for Pakistan. CPEC is a product of vision of two brotherly countries that goes beyond traditional business dealings reflecting decades’ old strong bonds of bilateral cooperation and shared goals with win-win situation for all.

He stressed that the project will continue to progress on expedited pace, as reiterated by PM Imran Khan in his recent meeting with Chinese foreign minister, for timely completion of all projects.

It was informed that the Gwadar Development Authority, headed by Balochistan chief minister, has approved the Gwadar city master plan with some minor modifications. Secretary Communications informed that Multan-Sukkur motorway will be opened soon for general traffic as the work was almost complete.

Planning Minister and the Chinese ambassador appreciated the pace of work on the East Bay Expressway project. Orange Line Train project and ongoing projects in Gwadar were also deliberated upon in detail. The minister said that Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help in boosting Pakistan’s exports and achieving sustainable economic growth. The meeting deliberated upon issues confronting different projects and it was decided to fast track their resolution for timely completion of all projects. Minister for Planning underlined the need for meeting the projects’ timelines and called for further gearing up the momentum in CPEC projects.

The minister said that the incumbent government, in consultation with the government of China, has succeeded in expanding its scope to include other priority areas under its framework including socio-economic development, poverty alleviation, agricultural and industrial cooperation. The second phase, as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, will focus, among others, on welfare projects for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and we are thankful to the government of China for broadening its framework, which will contribute to the sustained development of Pakistan, stated the minister. He reiterated that the government remains fully committed to realise the potential and opportunities under CPEC framework. Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, representatives from Chinese enterprises and senior officials from relevant ministries also attended the meeting.