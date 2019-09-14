Two cops suspended in capital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The SHOs who fail to execute their basic duty of protecting lives and property of the people, would be removed from their offices, IGP Islamabad said while suspending two SHOs of Shalimar and Khanna police stations – Inspector Shabbir Tanoli and Inspector Sattar Shah – on their poor performance of keeping peace and combating crime in the areas, the police spokesman said.
