close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 14, 2019

Two cops suspended in capital

National

 
September 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The SHOs who fail to execute their basic duty of protecting lives and property of the people, would be removed from their offices, IGP Islamabad said while suspending two SHOs of Shalimar and Khanna police stations – Inspector Shabbir Tanoli and Inspector Sattar Shah – on their poor performance of keeping peace and combating crime in the areas, the police spokesman said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan