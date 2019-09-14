KP to contribute to Naya Pakistan Programme, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has formally approved the establishment and initiation of construction work on the housing scheme at Dangram in Swat.

Spread over an area of 218 kanals, the scheme will also include media colony for local journalists. The chief minister has okayed the establishment of Hangu Township Scheme on self-finance basis and the housing scheme in Peshawar under the 2nd phase of Khpal Kor Scheme, said an official handout.

He directed to speed up the work on the ongoing and new housing schemes in the province to ensure their timely completion. Chairing a meeting of the Housing Department on the housing schemes initiated by the incumbent government, the chief minister stated that the provincial government would ensure its contribution to the "Naya Pakistan Housing Programme" launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet the set targets.

Mahmood Khan stressed the timely completion of Naya Pakistan Housing Programme in Surizai, Peshawar district which is spread over an area of 8,500 kanals in addition to completion of Peshawar Model Town and CPEC City in Nowshera.

The chief minister that CPEC City in Nowshera is the flagship project of the present government which is spread over an area of 80,000 Kanals and lies on the junction of Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hazara and Peshawar valley which will help in promoting trade and economic activities.

Mahmood Khan was informed that the construction work on the establishment of 20,000 estimated homes in Surizai, Peshawar district, would be initiated after the signing of MoU with Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation.

About the CPEC City in Nowshera, the chief minister was informed that the project is being initiated in cooperation with the Frontier Work Organisation and a total of 40,000 kanal of land has already been acquired whereas the possession of the remaining 40,000 kanals of land is under process.

The chief minister directed the departments concerned to extend their complete support and cooperation in acquisition of the remaining land.

On the performance of Housing Department during the previous year, the chief minister was informed that 1877 plots were being developed in Peshawar, Nowshera, Abbottabad and Kohat under the Khpal Kor Housing Scheme whereas 371 plots had already been allotted under the Mullazai Housing Scheme at the Warsak Road Peshawar.

Similarly, 50 per cent development work has been completed on the Jalozai Housing Scheme which is spread over an area of 8905 Kanals of land. To show transparency and accountability in the entire process, the Housing Department has initiated the e-tendering process.

Moreover, the service centers of Provincial Housing Authority have already been established in Peshawar, Swat, Kohat and Abbottabad whereas need-based assessment survey for government servants and identification of fresh land for housing projects have been initiated.