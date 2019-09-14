close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Pak envoy apprises German minister of IOK situation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, Jauhar Saleem, called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Niels Annen on Thursday in Berlin and briefed him on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The ambassador described in detail the massive violation of human rights by the Indian security forces, communications blackout and the curfew and urged Germany, as a member of the Security Council and an important actor on the international stage, to play its role in finding a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan had always expressed its willingness to engage in a dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan