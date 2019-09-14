Pak envoy apprises German minister of IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, Jauhar Saleem, called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Niels Annen on Thursday in Berlin and briefed him on the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The ambassador described in detail the massive violation of human rights by the Indian security forces, communications blackout and the curfew and urged Germany, as a member of the Security Council and an important actor on the international stage, to play its role in finding a peaceful resolution to this crisis.

The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan had always expressed its willingness to engage in a dialogue to find a peaceful resolution to the long-standing dispute of Jammu and Kashmir, in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.