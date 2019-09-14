Indian forces’ brutalities

Malik urges world to raise voice in support of Kashmiris

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Rehman Malik has urged the International Community to raise their voices against Indian Forces brutalities against innocent Kashmiris, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Thursday here in Parliament House, Senator Rehman Malik moved a Resolution which was unanimously adopted by the committee. He reads the resolution as “The Senate Standing Committee on Defence unanimously resolves and demands of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately uplift the curfew from Indian Occupied Kashmir as the children and women are dying without medicines and food in the valley.

“The committee appeals to the entire International community to condemn the gross human rights violations committed by the Modi government in Indian Occupied Kashmir. And the Senate Standing Committee on Defence demands that India should move towards peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council”.

Senator Rehman Malik asked the government to not waste further time and urge the United Nation to make the Indian government accountable for the violation of 11 resolutions passed by its Security Council (UNSC).

He advised that the upcoming speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the United Nations should not be mere customary speech, but he should press the UN to announce a date for plebiscite in Kashmir to fulfil their legitimate right of self-determination.

He urged that Prime Minister in his speech should demand United Nation to deploy its peacekeeping missions in Kashmir to control the human rights violations there by Indian Forces. He said that it is right time to seek the world attentions towards the unprecedented brutalities committed against innocent Kashmiris in terms of mass murders, mass blinding through pelleting, enforced disappearances, tortures, rape, political repression and suppression of freedom of speech, including the complete lockdown of the daily life.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the unprecedented brutalities, violation of Human Rights and Genocide make Narendra Modi liable to be trialed under Rome Statute of International Criminal Court. He said that in this regard, he is contact with many Kashmiris who are willing to file a petition in International Criminal Court under Rome Statutes for his war crimes in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Senator Rehman Malik said that India is emerging as world’s biggest terrorist country because of RSS which is terrifying oppressed Kashmiris with different tools of terrorism. The meeting was chaired by Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Waleed Iqbal, who appreciated Senator Rehman Malik for the resolution and his vocal voice against Indian brutalities on different forums worldwide. Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Javed Abbasi also commended Senator Rehman Malik role for highlighting the Kashmir issue and exposing PM Nadrenda Modi brutalities.