Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country

National

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in Lahore on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours.

Met officials said that weak seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country and is likely to persist for the next two to three days.

The officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in Mangla and Bagrote only. Friday’s highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 36.5°C and lowest was 27.6°C.

