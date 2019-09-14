close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 14, 2019

NAB to grill Kh Salman in jail

National

A
APP
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate Salman Rafique in jail in connection with the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) scam.Accountability Court Judge Ameer Khan conducted the proceedings on a NAB application.

A NAB prosecutor said that Salman Rafique had been in jail in connection with the Paragon City scam. He submitted that the bureau wanted to investigate him in jail in connection with the LWMC scam. The court allowed the application and permitted the NAB to investigate him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan