Security up for PM’s KP visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: All necessary arrangements have been completed and a foolproof security plan prepared for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Torkham border, an official said on Friday.
A police official said that ahead of the visit, 500 Khassadar and Levies personnel were deployed at Pak-Afghan Highway in Khyber district to deter any unpleasant incident during the visit. He further said that a bomb disposal squad cleared Pak-Afghan highway and the strict snap-checking team has also been deployed on all the entrance and exit routes of Landikotal.
LANDIKOTAL: All necessary arrangements have been completed and a foolproof security plan prepared for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Torkham border, an official said on Friday.
A police official said that ahead of the visit, 500 Khassadar and Levies personnel were deployed at Pak-Afghan Highway in Khyber district to deter any unpleasant incident during the visit. He further said that a bomb disposal squad cleared Pak-Afghan highway and the strict snap-checking team has also been deployed on all the entrance and exit routes of Landikotal.