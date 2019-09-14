close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

Security up for PM’s KP visit

National

LANDIKOTAL: All necessary arrangements have been completed and a foolproof security plan prepared for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Torkham border, an official said on Friday.

A police official said that ahead of the visit, 500 Khassadar and Levies personnel were deployed at Pak-Afghan Highway in Khyber district to deter any unpleasant incident during the visit. He further said that a bomb disposal squad cleared Pak-Afghan highway and the strict snap-checking team has also been deployed on all the entrance and exit routes of Landikotal.

