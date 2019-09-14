PCB retains Sarfraz as skipper, Babar named vice-captain

KARACHI: When Pakistan failed to make the cut for World Cup semifinals in July, there were rumours that skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will be axed.

And when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to confirm or deny it, speculations gained weight that Pakistan were looking for a new captain. But Sarfraz, 32, has always been a survivor.

And on Friday it became clear that he would survive all the chopping in the national team set-up when PCB retained him as captain for the forthcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka on home soil. But that doesn’t mean that Sarfraz is out of the woods.

Because by naming prolific top-order batsman Babar Azam as the new vice captain, Pakistan’s cricket chiefs have given a clear indication that Sarfraz is no longer a long-term captaincy option. That status has now been awarded to Babar.

However, for the time being Sarfraz has the blessings of Pakistan cricket’s think-tank, most importantly that of new coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq. The fact that Sarfraz has played most of his international matches under Misbah’s command has certainly helped the stumper’s cause.

Sarfaraz said he was “honoured” to be re-appointed and that he will do all he can to increase Pakistan’s consistency. “I am aware we have not done justice to our potential in ODIs, which has disappointed us as well as our fans,” he said. “I am hopeful we will be able to turn things around in the coming season and in this relation. I remain committed to stepping up to the challenge with my performances and captaincy.

“I also have complete faith in my team, which has time and again shown talent, class and charisma it possesses. The only thing missing has been consistency, which Misbah-ul-Haq and I would like to focus and improve across all departments of the game. I assure all our fans we will not leave any stone unturned in our preparations for the forthcoming assignments and will do our best to translate these preparations into solid performances.”

Babar, 24, who is ranked 16th in Tests, third in ODIs and No. 1 in T20Is, has previous leadership experience, albeit at the Under-19 level when he captained Pakistan at the World Cup in 2012.

Misbah, who last week had expressed the desire to build a team that can not only dominate opponents but can also fight its way through when they get behind in a game, said he was well placed to bring out the best of Sarfaraz considering they had worked together as Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper for a long time in Test cricket.

“I want to congratulate Sarfaraz on his confirmation as Pakistan captain and Babar on his appointment as vice-captain. Both are one of the most talented and exceptionally gifted Pakistan cricketers and thoroughly deserve these assignments.

“Consistency backed up by good performance has been my yardstick for recommending Sarfaraz as captain. Furthermore, I think I am better placed to get the best out of Sarfaraz as I know him better than most of the cricketers as he has played most of his cricket under my captaincy. I have always been an admirer of his commitment and the energy he brings to the side.

“I have emphasised on changing the dressing room culture and mind-set of the players to achieve better results, and I believe Sarfaraz is a perfect fit to help me attain these objectives. “In the past couple of weeks, Sarfaraz and I have worked together on certain areas of his cricket that will enhance his overall performance. Both of us realise it is a performance-oriented world and we are expected to give our best every time we take the field. I look forward to working with him and hope we will succeed in changing the outlook of the Pakistan cricket team,” Misbah said.

The appointments were confirmed by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, following recommendations made by Misbah and the PCB Cricket Committee. “Sarfaraz is an experienced campaigner who has excelled and improved as a leader with every match. I have complete faith in his abilities and I am confident he will continue to blossom under Misbah’s wings,” said Mani.

“We have appointed Babar Azam as Sarfaraz’s vice-captain. This is part of Babar’s gradual development as a future captain and in line with our strategy of introducing a succession plan across the board so that there are no gaps. I am hopeful the trio of Misbah, Sarfaraz and Babar will do well for Pakistan cricket.”

Nineteen probables for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka will be announced on September 16. The camp will commence at the National Cricket Academy from September 18. —with inputs from agencies