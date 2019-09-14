Prosecutors probe ex-mistress of Spanish king

MADRID: Spanish public prosecutors on Thursday questioned an ex-mistress of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos after she said the monarch pocketed money from a high-speed train contract with Saudi Arabia, her lawyers and Spanish judical sources said.

The scandal broke last year after Spanish media published recordings attributed to Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein in which she alleged Juan Carlos collected a comission after a Spanish consortium was awarded a lucrative contract to build a high-speed rail network linking Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Sayn-Wittgenstein, who is divorced from the German prince whose surname she bears, has not denied that the voice in the recording is hers, but said she was the victim of a smear campaign. She was questioned as a witness in London, where she has a home, as part of an investigation into the affair, according to her lawyers and Spanish judical sources.

"Even though she had no involvement in the (high-speed rail) deal, she was happy to volunteer the facts of which she was aware," Sayn-Wittgenstein’s lawyer Robin Rathmell said. "Serious allegations in the media regarding the financial dealings of the King Emeritus stratch back decades. Whether there is any real intent to investigate the (high-speed rail) deal and other allegatiosn properly in ultimately a matter for the Spanish judiciary and for Spain," he added.