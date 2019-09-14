close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Jailed at home

Newspost

 
September 14, 2019

The most important person in a child’s life is their mother. Not only in our religion, but also in our society, a mother is given greater respect. Therefore, considering the important status of mothers, I would like to request our government to implement a law that would restrict putting women, who are mothers to small children under the age of 16, in jails. And instead they should be restricted to their cities or homes, using tracking devices. A special unit of women police could monitor them and conduct inspections every two weeks.

Such a law would also save the government from extra costs. Maybe we can also stop jailing juveniles and instead restrict them to their homes. A monitoring team can conduct inspection and interview every other week.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

