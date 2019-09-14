Price woes

The rise of prices of essential commodities has become a serious issue and has hit both the poor as well as middle-class people.The daily necessities of life are becoming costlier with each passing day.

The government is respectfully requested to provide relief to the poor. More fair price depots should be set up, shopkeepers and traders must be ordered to put price lists of essential commodities, and black marketers and hoarders must be dealt with sternly.

Banadi Ali

Turbat