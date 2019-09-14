Professional pharmacists?

The Pharmacy Act 1967, an act to regulate the practice and pharmacy education in country was promulgated back in 1967. In 1967, there were two or three universities imparting pharmacy education but currently there are more than 50 universities in the country issuing degree in pharmacy. The act met the requirements of that time but after a span of almost five decades it is now outdated. The flaws in the Act have allowed non-technical and non-professional individuals to register with the pharmacy council. The uncontrolled increase in the number of medical stores is due to poor legislation allowing non-technical personnel to supervise medicine business.

To protect the public's health from the hazards of drugs by their misuse and to discourage non-technical and non-professional individuals from dealing in this business, there is a need for drastic amendments in the Pharmacy Act, 1967.

Sehrish Jabeen

Peshawar