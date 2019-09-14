tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter 'Future of Karachi' (September 13) by Hamza Abbas. The idea of invoking Article 149 (4) entails serious negative implications as the provincial government would take it as if depriving the local population of their rights. The federal and provincial governments and the mayor of Karachi should join hands to resolve the problems faced by the people of Karachi.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
