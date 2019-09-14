close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
September 14, 2019

Article 149

Newspost

 
September 14, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Future of Karachi' (September 13) by Hamza Abbas. The idea of invoking Article 149 (4) entails serious negative implications as the provincial government would take it as if depriving the local population of their rights. The federal and provincial governments and the mayor of Karachi should join hands to resolve the problems faced by the people of Karachi.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

