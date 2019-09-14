Dangerous vaping

This refers to news of death from vaping in the United States. The use of e-cigarettes, also commonly known as vaping, is on the rise all over the world including in Pakistan. Vaping has skyrocketed among teens in recent years and seems to be also catching on in Pakistan. Unlike conventional cigarettes there is no smoke with vaping, and people tend to inhale large quantities of nicotine and other chemicals without realizing it. In fact the incidence of nicotine poisoning has increased manifold after the arrival of e-cigarettes in the market. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development. Also, young people are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of vaping because their lungs are still not fully developed. In addition, the gateway theory postulates that using nicotine in adolescence may also increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs.

Our current anti- smoking laws do not cover e-cigarettes. There is a need to educate the public not only on the deleterious effects of vaping but concerned authorities must also regulate these products so that they are not sold to minors. Moreover, the ban on smoking at public places and on public transport must include e-cigarettes as well.

Dr Javaid Khan

Karachi