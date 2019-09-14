Know the difference

According to news reports, the chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has allegedly increased the marks of Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan’s son in the Physics practical in the recently declared result of the annual Intermediate Exam, 2019.

Our failed education system owes its demise to lack of morality on the part of students, educationists and parents who cannot distinguish between getting a degree and acquiring education.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad