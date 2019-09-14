PA session put off

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday was adjourned without any formal proceedings on account of the death of a treasury lawmaker. An MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away late on Thursday night at a hospital in Karachi after a brief illness. He was elected to the provincial assembly from PS-86 Dadu.
