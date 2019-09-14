close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

PA session put off

Karachi

The session of the Sindh Assembly on Friday was adjourned without any formal proceedings on account of the death of a treasury lawmaker. An MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away late on Thursday night at a hospital in Karachi after a brief illness. He was elected to the provincial assembly from PS-86 Dadu.

