USAID to undertake PESCO projects

ISLAMABAD: Power Division, government of Pakistan and USAID have agreed to undertake one or two projects in Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) for modernising the distribution network after detailed deliberation for identification of the areas and funds availability.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting of USAID Energy Division with the Power Division. Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting.

The meeting decided that the USAID team and Power Division’s officials concerned will firm up their studies and availability of funds and another meeting to finalise the projects will be held in the first week of October. Omar informed the participants that the Power Division has declared the year 2019/20 as the Year of Distribution for the power sector.