close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

USAID to undertake PESCO projects

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Power Division, government of Pakistan and USAID have agreed to undertake one or two projects in Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) for modernising the distribution network after detailed deliberation for identification of the areas and funds availability.

The decision was taken on Friday in a meeting of USAID Energy Division with the Power Division. Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan chaired the meeting.

The meeting decided that the USAID team and Power Division’s officials concerned will firm up their studies and availability of funds and another meeting to finalise the projects will be held in the first week of October. Omar informed the participants that the Power Division has declared the year 2019/20 as the Year of Distribution for the power sector.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business