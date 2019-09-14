Standard Chartered CEO honoured

KARACHI: Shazad Dada, CEO Standard Chartered Pakistan, has been recognised as the sixth top advocate executive by the HERoes Women Role Model Lists 2019 supported by Yahoo Finance, a statement said on Friday.

Dada is the only Pakistani and one of two Standard Chartered executives to be recognised in this global listing of advocate executives.

The 40 executives listed are senior leaders who are advocates for women in business and are dedicated to creating a more diverse and inclusive business environment for women. These executives work within at least three levels from the chief executive at large companies, or are the leaders of smaller organisations.

As CEO of SCBPL, Dada is committed to creating an inclusive environment which leverages colleagues' diverse strengths and positively impacts clients and communities. Presently, 27percent of Standard Chartered Pakistan’s workforce is female in contrast to 2014 whereby the female participation rate was 21percent.