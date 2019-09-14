close
Fri Sep 13, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

SEZs to give exports $1.5bln push

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2019

LAHORE: Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help country enhance export by $1 billion to $ 1.5 billion per annum in the short-run by ensuring effective and comprehensive planning, an industry official said on Friday.

“Investors from China, Turkey, Korea, and Britain have pumped $1.10 billion in SEZs, while more and more investors from these countries are eyeing to invest in Pakistan,” said Mian Kashif, chief Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), in a meeting with officials from Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Kashif said these investors expressed their eagerness to explore the possibility of investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan especially in ceramics, chemicals, steel, food processing and automobiles.

He said FIEDMC, which was a successful example of public-private partnership and first-ever state of the art SEZ, would ultimately prove to be an economic engine of country through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives (CPEC).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business