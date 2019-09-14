SEZs to give exports $1.5bln push

LAHORE: Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would help country enhance export by $1 billion to $ 1.5 billion per annum in the short-run by ensuring effective and comprehensive planning, an industry official said on Friday.

“Investors from China, Turkey, Korea, and Britain have pumped $1.10 billion in SEZs, while more and more investors from these countries are eyeing to invest in Pakistan,” said Mian Kashif, chief Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC), in a meeting with officials from Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Kashif said these investors expressed their eagerness to explore the possibility of investment in diverse sectors of Pakistan especially in ceramics, chemicals, steel, food processing and automobiles.

He said FIEDMC, which was a successful example of public-private partnership and first-ever state of the art SEZ, would ultimately prove to be an economic engine of country through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor initiatives (CPEC).