Islamic banks post Rs32bln profit in April-June

KARACHI: Islamic banking industry posted profit before tax of Rs32 billion in the second quarter of 2019, compared with Rs15 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in its Islamic banking bulletin for April-June 2019 said profitability ratios like return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) before tax were recorded at 2.3 percent and 35.3 percent, respectively by end June, 2019.

During the period under review, operating expense to gross income ratio witnessed further improvement and was recorded at 52.6 percent, compared to 54.7 percent in the previous quarter.

Assets of Islamic banking industry registered a quarterly growth of 7.3 percent during the quarter April to June, 2019 and were recorded at Rs2.992 trillion, compared to Rs2.790 trillion in the previous quarter.

“Market share of Islamic banking industry’s assets in overall banking industry’s assets was recorded at 14.4 percent by end June 2019,” the SBP said. Investments (net) of Islamic banking industry were recorded at Rs606 billion by end June, 2019 compared to Rs617 billion in the previous quarter. During the period under review, investments (net) of both Islamic banks and Islamic banking branches witnessed slight attrition of 0.8 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. This can be mainly attributed to non-issuance of sovereign sukuk during the period. Financing and related assets (net) of Islamic banking industry increased by Rs20 billion to reach Rs1.544 trillion by end June, 2019 compared to Rs1.525 trillion in the previous quarter.

Breakup of financing and related assets (net) among full-fledged Islamic banks and Islamic banking branches of conventional banks reveals that financing and related assets (net) of Islamic banks increased by Rs6 billion during the period under review and stood at Rs.910 billion compared to Rs. 904 billion in the previous quarter.