IOK issue echoes in Swiss Press Club

ISLAMABAD: The deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) echoed in the prestigious Swiss Press Club, Geneva where people of Kashmiri and Pakistani origin participated in a seminar titled “Kashmir Under Siege”, organised by the Kashmir delegation participating in 42nd UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

It was rare occasion when the hall was jam-packed and Indian brutalities in IOK were being highlighted with the sentiments of anger and despair. Explaining the worsening situation of human rights in IOK, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), maintained that world has to pay full attention on the impending humanitarian crisis in the besieged valley of Kashmir. Due to the prolonged curfew, there is shortage of food items, medicines and baby food. The humanitarian organisations are urged to intervene to support the oppressed people of Kashmir. Scores of British Kashmiri and Pakistanis also showed their commitment and solidarity with curfewed people of Kashmir. Mushtaq Ahmed, a British Kashmiri, stressed to take immediate actions and requested people to boycott Indian goods to register their protest. Master Karan Singh, a British Kashmiri Sikh community leader, shared the grief of Kashmiris and stated that he believes that his homeland will see the freedom from occupation soon. He lauded the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening up of Kartarpur Corridor for pilgrims and criticised on the lack of interest from government of India in this regard. Raja Najabat, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International, while appreciating the organisers shared that his organisation will keep lobbying for the people of Kashmir in Europe and other countries for their just right. Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan, Executive Director of KIIR, stressed on the enhanced role of diaspora and shared that the issue of human rights violations will be raised with full voice in 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Raja Basharat, a Human Rights Activist from United Kingdom thanked all the participants and urged them to take leading role in raising voices of people of Kashmir at this critical juncture. Syed Pervaiz Shah, Leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC), criticised India and its occupational agenda that can never suppress the voices of resilient Kashmiris. The International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum for Kashmir) is a non-partisan INGO, working for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict in accordance with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and it arranged several events in UNHQ on the margins of the council meeting.