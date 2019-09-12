UK intercepts 21 migrants in Channel

LONDON: British authorities on Wednesday intercepted two small boats in the English Channel carrying 21 migrants, one of whom required hospital treatment, the latest in a spate of attempted crossings.

The operation follows the interception on Tuesday of 86 migrants arriving on such vessels from France -- thought to be one of the largest number of apprehensions in a single day.

On Wednesday Britain's Border Force was alerted to the first boat at 1:30am, finding eight males on board presenting themselves as Iranian nationals, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The second vessel was reported at 7:40am, and 13 migrants -- 12 men and one woman -- were discovered on board. One of the men was unwell and was helicoptered to hospital.

"Crossing the Channel in a small boat is a huge risk," said the ministry. "The criminal gangs who perpetuate this are ruthless and do not care about loss of life."

Such Channel crossings have intensified this summer as migrants take advantage of mild weather to try to reach Britain via the world's busiest shipping lane.