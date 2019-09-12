close
Thu Sep 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 12, 2019

Govt disburses Rs1.7m among LoC affected people

National

A
APP
September 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Government of Azad & Jammu Kashmir AJK) has disbursed cheques amounting to Rs1.7 million among the people affected by Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people residing along the LoC and all out efforts are being made to address their problems on priority,” an official of the AJK government said.

Despite financial difficulties, the federal government gave 12.6 percent additional development funds during the current fiscal year, enabling the AJK government to give an additional package of Rs3 billion for the affected people, he said.

The official said people would get better facilities of education, health, water and road infrastructure there, adding safety bunkers would also be constructed on priority for the people living along LoC.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan