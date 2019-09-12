Govt disburses Rs1.7m among LoC affected people

ISLAMABAD: Government of Azad & Jammu Kashmir AJK) has disbursed cheques amounting to Rs1.7 million among the people affected by Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC).

"The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people residing along the LoC and all out efforts are being made to address their problems on priority,” an official of the AJK government said.

Despite financial difficulties, the federal government gave 12.6 percent additional development funds during the current fiscal year, enabling the AJK government to give an additional package of Rs3 billion for the affected people, he said.

The official said people would get better facilities of education, health, water and road infrastructure there, adding safety bunkers would also be constructed on priority for the people living along LoC.