S Arabia plans to enrich uranium for nuclear power programme

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia plans to enrich and produce uranium for its nuclear power programme, which will begin by building its two planned nuclear reactors, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s newly appointed energy minister, said here at the 24th World Energy Congress, international media reported. “We will proceed cautiously,” he said in his first comments since taking over the ministry from his predecessor Khalid al-Falih, who held the post since 2015.