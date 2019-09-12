Official who raided café in Lahore made OSD

LAHORE: Excise and Taxation Officer Masood Bashir Warraich, who had conducted raid at Café Aylanto on MM Alam Road, has been made OSD Wednesday, Excise DG has issued a notification in this connection.

The ETO along with two ACs had conducted raid at the above mentioned café four days ago and recovered 12 imported liquor bottles. A case was also registered against three waiters of the café. The ETO in an interview to a private TV channel had admitted that he had conducted raid on the orders of Lahore commissioner. He added as the two ACs were made witness in the FIR, the senior commander expressed displeasure over it. It is also learnt that commissioner was also angry with the ETO over not nominating the owner of the café in the FIR. ETO said police had refused to give them protection during the raid.

On the other hand, excise department official claimed the transfer of Masood Bashir Warraich was not linked with the raid on the café. He said the summary for the transfer of the ETO was sent three days earlier to the raid. Sources said the ETO was changed over his poor performance. They added the tax collection during the last two months was only 10 percent as compared to the two months of the last year.