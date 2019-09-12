31 die in Ashura stampede at Karbala

KARBALA, Iraq: At least 31 pilgrims were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in a stampede at a major shrine in the Iraqi city of Karbala on the holy day of Ashura.

It is Iraq´s deadliest mass stampede in recent history during Ashura, whose commemorative marches were previously targeted by extremist groups. Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala, around 100 kilometres south of Iraq´s capital Baghdad, to commemorate the death of the Prophet Mohammed´s grandson, Imam Hussein.

The packed processions of black-clad worshippers made their way to his gold-domed shrine, carrying flags and crying out, "We sacrifice ourselves for you, Oh Hussein!"

As the massive crowds pressed forward, a stampede broke out that left at least 31 people dead and more than 100 wounded, according to Iraq´s health ministry.

Ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr said the death toll could rise as nine of the wounded were in critical condition. Outside the Al-Hussein Medical City in Karbala, paramedics wheeled wounded people into the emergency room throughout the afternoon.

"The pilgrims started falling down all of a sudden," said a young man in a wheelchair who had been bruised around the eye and temple. "There was a stampede and people were suffocating," he said.

The governor of Karbala said at least four million pilgrims had taken part in the procession that led to the stampede.

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and Health Minister Alaa al-Din Alwan travelled to Karbala late Tuesday to visit the wounded as messages of support began pouring in, with President Barham Saleh expressing his “deep condolences” to the victims´ families.

Hazrat Imam Hussein was killed in the year 680 by the forces of ruler Yazid. The devout pilgrims travel from neighbouring Iran and Gulf countries, as well as Pakistan and India, to mark it in Iraq.

Streets across the country were shuttered on Tuesday to allow for funeral-style processions and elaborate re-enactments of the Battle of Karbala. Mourners swung large black flags with “Hussein” written in red, wailing loudly and singing religious anthems of praise. After reaching the Imam Hussein shrine, some pilgrims set fire to a tent to symbolise the burning of Hussein´s camp by Yazid´s forces. Similar ceremonies took place in Baghdad, in the southern city of Basra and in Iraq´s second holy city Najaf.